“2020 Holiday On Main” activities spans across three weekends starting Thanksgiving Weekend.
On Dec. 4, the Holiday Market at the Cotton Gin, 206 North Main St., opens with local and regional artisans selling handcrafted creations and the Festival of Trees at the Grist Mill will open for viewing. The McCormick County Historical Commission presents the 2020 Festival of Trees illuminating the 1898 Grist Mill. The group of talented ladies plans decorations to showcase a different theme each year. So plan to visit, linger, and enjoy this show-stopper event. The tour is for all ages and is handicap accessible and open from noon to 7 p.m.
Come to McCormick downtown on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and participate in our First Annual Chamber of Commerce Cookie Walk. Purchase a ticket for $10 in advance at the Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center. When you turn in your ticket on Saturday, you will receive a map of all the participating locations. Sixteen businesses have signed up for this event. At each location you will get a cookie or baked goods item. Following the Cookie Walk, the 2020 Holiday on Main Christmas Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. The theme is “ Main Street Magical Lights of Christmas.”
Come cheer on parade participants and greet the favorite guest of honor. Photos with Santa at the McCormick Arts Council with be held before the parade from 1:30-3:30 p.m. To follow social distancing, you should call or come by the Chamber of Commerce to fill out a form, to set up a sitting date and time. Cost of sitting fees benefits the Humane Society of McCormick County.
To top off our day on Saturday at 6 p.m. we will gather in the MACK amphitheater, 115 S. Main St., for the Lighting of the Annual Community Christmas Tree. Santa and his elves will be on hand to assist in the tree lighting ceremony. Join Mayor Roy Smith and city council members in a sing along of our favorite Christmas carols. Music will be provided by Impulse Entertainment featuring local DJ Billy Jackson, and Michelle’s Pizza is sponsoring the Toys for Tots donation. Maybe it will snow, but don’t worry, stay warm with a cup of hot cocoa from Michelle’s Pizza elves.
All of our historic places of interest will be open starting Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12 from noon to 7 p.m. and our shops and restaurants will be open offering special promotions during this festive time. Drop by the Chamber of Commerce at 100 S. Main St. for a beautiful “Holiday on Main Brochure” and fliers listing activities, dates, and times of opening. Come and support our community activities and our small businesses. All are hard-working people contributing their talents and time to make our community special during the holiday season.