McCormick County will receive a grant of $10,662 to pay some expenses related to the Nov. 3 election.
The grant is from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life in Chicago, which defines its mission as “harnessing technology to modernize the American voting experience.”
It said the purpose of the grant is for planning and conducting “safe and secure election administration.” The organization cited such specific objectives as hiring temporary staff and purchasing personal protective equipment for employees, poll workers or voters, and for other public purposes.
County Administrator Columbus Stephens applied for the grant on the recommendation of Elections Office Director Sojourner Jennings, who was notified of its availability by the S.C. Election Commission (SEC).
She said the funds will be used to pay temporary staff to prepare absentee ballot packages and to assist with other office functions, especially during busy periods. Money will also be spent to buy face masks, gloves and other personal protective supplies for polling places and the elections office.
Jennings said, if not for the grant, those expenses would have been paid from the elections office budget and are not eligible for SEC reimbursement.