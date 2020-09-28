On Sept. 26, Mayor Brandon Smith participated in a festive surprise car parade arranged by daughter, Dr. Keisha L. Green, to celebrate the 75th birthday of Rev. Alvin L. Green Sr.
The parade was complete with two fire engines, and 30+ cars filled with friends, family, as well as members of Mount Moriah and Mt. Pleasant Baptist churches.
Mayor Smith presented him with a proclamation declaring Sept. 30 "Rev. Alvin L. Green Sr. Day."
Rev. Green is a retired electrical engineer employed by Monsanto. He, his late wife, Glenas and family became Greenwood residents in the mid-'70's. They soon became active members of the community and served in education, social service and civic offices for decades.
Rev. Green pastored Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Abbeville for 32 years. He co-founded the Glenas Green Lander University Scholarship in memory of his cherished wife. Rev. Green serves on the board of The Pathway House.