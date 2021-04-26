May is Garage Door Safety Month, an initiative of the International Door Association (IDA). To keep you and your family safe, Lakelands Overhead Door LLC in Greenwood is participating in Garage Door Safety Month this May and is available to discuss important safety issues and tips for garage door safety.
“Lakelands Overhead Door has been in Greenwood for over 11 years,” James Long said. “We care about the safety of our customers and want to help keep families safe.”
Lakelands Overhead Door offers easy-to-remember tips for garage door safety:
1. Look at the garage door, springs, cables and rollers for wear and tear.
2. Listen for grinding or scraping sounds.
3. Learn to:
- Keep the garage door opener and remote control out of reach of children.
- Keep fingers and hands away from door sections and moving doors.
- Keep garage doors closed and remote controls out of sight to deter theft.
4. Remember if you find any concerns regarding your garage door, contact a trained garage door professional.
If you suspect any problems with your door system, contact Lakelands Overhead Door at 864-941-7313 or online at lakleandsoverheaddoor.com.