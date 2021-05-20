Oasis of Hope is working fervently to identify individuals and couples who would love to make a huge difference in the lives of children by becoming loving foster parents. Right now, the state of South Carolina’s foster care system is in a state of crisis, with over 1,000 additional foster homes needed to meet the needs of children in foster care. Many of these children are currently placed in facilities, group homes, hospitals, or other nonhome environments. It is the goal of Oasis of Hope to increase the number of children who are placed in loving homes, where their physical, mental, emotional and developmental needs will be met by a caring parent or parents.
Oasis of Hope is a Christian-based agency, however, will welcome anyone who has a desire to care for children in need to begin the licensing process. Oasis of Hope has an experienced team of child advocates who have spent many years in all areas of the foster care world. In addition, the founders of Oasis have been foster parents themselves for 17 years and have fostered close to 50 children. The goal of Oasis’ team is to provide exceptional support to all foster parents, from the beginning licensing process to every situation as it arises. Foster parents will never feel alone, as the Oasis team has extensive knowledge in all areas of care, and an empathy that comes only from having walked the walk for many years.
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent is encouraged to contact Oasis of Hope for information, call Rhonda Sims at 864-934-8496 or Rhonda@oasisofhopesc.com.
Oasis of Hope is a licensed 501(c)(3) foster care agency that serves all Upstate counties.