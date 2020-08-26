Matt Brookshire has joined State Credit Union as a financial professional, serving the credit union’s membership through SCU Financial Services.
Matt, a financial professional with 20 years in the financial industry, is now available to meet with individuals to evaluate their financial situation, offer recommendations and coordinate their investment and insurance choices. Matt is a Registered Representative of CUNA Brokerage Services Inc., a broker/dealer with a select portfolio of securities products, such as mutual funds, and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Matt is also a licensed insurance agent.
“Our goal is to be a lifelong, trusted partner for our members,” said Jim Kinard, CEO of State Credit Union. “Matt shares this goal, along with the credit union values of trust, safety and service every member of State Credit Union appreciates. I’m confident Matt will provide our members with the information and support to meet their financial planning goals.”
“I look forward to serving the retirement planning and wealth management needs of State Credit Union’s membership,” Brookshires said. “I will provide professional assistance, quality financial products and dependable service to help members achieve their goals.”
Designed exclusively for credit union members, SCU Financial is a full-service financial services program providing retirement, insurance and investment services to individuals. Products and services provided by the financial advisory program include; Retirement Planning, Wealth Management, Mutual Funds, Education Funding, 401(k)/Pension Rollovers, Life Insurance, Long-Term Care Insurance, as well as various other offerings designed around the needs of the credit union’s members. The program works in cooperation with State Credit Union and complements the wide range of products and services the credit union makes available to its members.
For more information, contact State Credit Union at 800-868-8740. Or, you may contact Matt Brookshire directly at 800-868-8740, extension 5406 for a no-cost, no-obligation appointment. Matt will work out of our Greenville branch at 1435 Cleveland St. and will serve all our upstate branches.