Broomfield Broadcasting is proud to announce a change of format.
We’re the new Magic 102.7 FM and 1090 AM, Greenwood’s home for R&B and classics, playing music that spans from the '70s, '80s and beyond.
Throughout the week you can look forward to getting your day started with Greenwood’s very own singer, songwriter and actress Benetra “The Boss Lady” Morning Show from 7-10 a.m. featuring R&B, your favorite classics and local happenings in the community.
Catch Nitro with the Afternoon Drive and The Drive at 5 Mix weekdays from 3-7 p.m.
Saturday nights just got better with The Old School House Party Mix every from 7 p.m. to midnight.
There’s nothing like waking up every Sunday morning to Sunday Morning Praise with Brother Bill bringing you the latest in gospel music featuring Quartet from 6-11 a.m. Adding to Sunday mornings from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. is The Marvin Sapp Radio Show. The two-hour show is hosted by the Dove Award winner spotlighting the best in inspirational and gospel music, entertainment news, artist interviews and weekly features including “Marvin’s Motivational Moments” and “Ask Marvin."
We’ve built an exciting lineup of personalities to keep listeners entertained, engaged and informed. And we'll be adding other features in the near future.
Broomfield Broadcasting deems it a privilege to serve the Greenwood community. We take this privilege seriously and pledge to do all we can to satisfy the needs of both listeners and advertisers. This is our home, too, and we’re proud to be a part of the fabric of the community.