Abigail Hall, of Hodges, and Caitlyn Sanford, of Greenwood, didn't practice using a mortar and pestle to compound medicine. In their first week at Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy in Clinton, the two didn't practice formulating treatment plans for patients either.
Instead, Hall helped prepare Davidson Street Baptist Church for Vacation Bible School while Sanford volunteered in the community garden in Clinton.
It was Service Day for the PC School of Pharmacy. Hall and Sanford were two of several first-year pharmacy students who helped those in need in the community surrounding the pharmacy school.
"What an excellent way to begin my graduate school education!" Hall said about volunteering in the church. "I want to be involved in making a positive impact on each community I am a part of and allow people an open door to confide in and trust me."
The purpose of the annual Service Day is to acclimate new students to the PC School of Pharmacy's focus on serving others. The emphasis on helping those less fortunate is one reason Sanford chose the pharmacy school in Clinton and the pharmacy profession itself.
"I knew that with this school there would be plenty of opportunities to really become a part of the community and serve others," Sanford said. "I chose to be a pharmacist because I want to have a career in which I can serve others and become a trusted member of the community I reside in."
While Hall and Sanford were helping in the church and the garden, other students, professors, and staff members were volunteering at locations across Laurens County. They spent Service Day building a Habitat for Humanity house and beautifying a stretch of highway in the Adopt-a-Highway program.