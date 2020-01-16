Marine Lieutenant Colonel Robert James Livingston II retired from the military Dec. 31, 2019 after 28 years of service.
He is the son of Rev. Robert James Livingston Sr. and Ida Lorraine Livingston of Greenwood.
Submitted by Ida Livingston
