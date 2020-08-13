Lions Vision Service’s (LVS) Board of Directors recently elected new members and officers for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The new officers will serve in the following positions until June 30, 2021:
- Chairman – W. Spencer Hill, II, Principal, Altura Advisors LLC
- Vice Chairman – Jay Odell, President and GM, Enterprise Nonprofit Solutions at Blackbaud
- Treasurer – Marcus Hunter, Director of Finance & Administrative Operations, Senior Resources
- Secretary – Mike Rakes, Greenwood Lions Club
- Immediate Past Chair – Paul Hinson, Principal, PCT Services Inc.
The Lions Club Council of Governors for South Carolina, also serving on the Board, now includes council Chair Rhett Hair of Winnsboro, district Governor Judy Scott of Columbia, and district Governor Bill Hahn of Murrells Inlet. LVS welcomed two new board members, Julia Winterbottom Kennard of Columbia and Jay McClary III of Pawleys Island.
Kennard has over 25 years’ experience of financial and operational leadership at organizations including Merrill Lynch, EdVenture Children’s Museum, and Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, among others. A graduate of the Darla Moore School of Business at USC, Kennard’s leadership has infused her in communities across South Carolina and the southeast leading organizations to advance strategic accounting, expand earned revenue, enhance board engagement, maximize human resource development, and navigate risk management.
McClary currently serves as First Vice District Governor for Lions Clubs International of District 32-C, which includes the South Carolina coast. McClary’s passion for empowering the blind and visually impaired began when he joined the Georgetown Lions Club in 2007, being sponsored by his father. In addition to his extensive leadership experience in multiple roles within Lions Clubs, McClary and his wife, Susan, own four small businesses and enjoy spending time with their three grown sons and two grandchildren.
LVS also welcomed three non-voting Board Committee volunteers, Ann Akerman Beard of Smyrna, Georgia, Dr. Joshua Nunn of the Columbia Eye Clinic, and Rita Spiess of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
To view a full list of all LVS Board members, please visit sclions.org/wp2/index.php/who-we-are/.