Lights of Love supports three areas of hospital

The Lights for Love campaign, which began in 1979, has become a holiday tradition, and one of the larger fundraising activities of the Self Regional Healthcare Auxiliary.
In the 40 years since its start, Lights for Love has sponsored many projects for departments at Self Regional Healthcare. For as little as $5, people may honor or remember someone with a Light for Love on the Self Regional Healthcare Christmas Tree. Names of those being honored or remembered are placed on Lights for Love Scrolls located in the hospital atrium and an acknowledgement card is sent with the name of the person indicated.
By giving to the Self Regional Healthcare Auxiliary’s Lights of Love program, people can offer a meaningful expression of sympathy, love and respect, while supporting the patients and their families.
Donations from the 2020 Lights for Love campaign will be used this year to support three special areas of the hospital: the Cancer Center Angels & Hearts Program for patients completing either chemotherapy or radiation treatments; the Silver Spoons Program for every newborn child at Self Regional Healthcare and the purchase of recreational supplies for our Behavioral Health Unit. All of these areas respectively represent achievement, celebration and hope.
For information about the Lights for Love annual campaign, call Volunteer Services of Self Regional Healthcare at 864-725-4165.