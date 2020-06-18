LHBA donates to Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity

The Lakelands Home Builders Association donated $8,000 to Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity from the proceeds of its tenth annual Chili Cook-Off fundraiser.
“The Lakelands Home Builders know that stable homes build stable communities,” said Stephen Baggett Jr., Executive Director of Greenwood Area Habitat. “With the support of the Home Builders Association, Habitat for Humanity empowers families in Greenwood through successful home ownership.”
The Chili Cook-Off was held at Piedmont Technical College Jan. 31, with Thomas Concrete sweeping the Judges’ Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award. Planning is underway for next year’s event.
“The Lakelands Home Builders Association is grateful for Greenwood supporting the Chili Cook-Off and Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity.” said Andy Parker, President of the Lakelands HBA. “Our 11th annual Chili Cook-Off will be Feb. 5, 2021 and we look forward to our community’s continued support.”