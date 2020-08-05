Laurens County School District 55 will host a free school supply distribution drive-thru from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28 at the LCSD 55 District Office, 301 Hillcrest Drive, Laurens. Each registered student will receive:
High School:
- Backpack
- Colored pencils
- No. 2 pencils
- Blue, black and red pens
- Two pocket folders
- Post-it notes
Elementary/Middle:
- Backpack
- Marbled composition
- Notebook
- No. 2 pencils
- Pencil Box/pouch
- Glue stick
- Crayons or markers
Basic supplies will be available for all elementary, middle and high school students who attend LCSD 55 schools. Preregistration is required. Proof of ticket and student(s) must be present in the car at the time of pickup. Supplies are limited.
To register, go to lcsd55back2school.eventbrite.com or call the district office at 864-984-3568. LCSD 55 school supply distribution is made possible by United Way and gracious donors.