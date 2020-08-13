LCSD 55 “Little Free Libraries” installed

Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is installing “Little Free Library” book-sharing stations throughout the district.
In the spring of 2019, the first “Lace Up for Literacy” 5K walk/run was hosted by the Teaching and Learning Department of LCSD 55. The event was a fundraiser to support literacy initiatives in LCSD 55 and the broader community. The “Little Free Libraries” were made possible by the funds raised through that event.
The LCSD 55 Little Free Library is a free book-sharing exchange box where anyone may take a book or share a book. They will function on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one. No library card is required. If you take a book or two from a little library, try to bring some to share to that same library, or another one in our community, when you can. The idea behind these wooden boxes, decorated in Raider green and gold, is to enhance our community by encouraging children of all ages to take a book and leave a book.
The Little Free Library was an initiative of Ameca Thomas when she served as the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. Research states that one of the most successful ways to improve the reading achievement of children is to increase their access to books, especially at home. Thomas said, “I am dedicated to increasing book access and forging community connections. I hope that our LCSD 55 Little Free Library book-sharing boxes will play an essential role by providing 24/7 access to books and encouraging a love of reading!”
The libraries will be located on every LCSD 55 school campus as well as the district office at 301 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens and in Collyar Park, which is owned by the district. Many of the libraries have already been installed. In addition, LCSD 55 is working with the City of Laurens Parks and Recreation to install libraries at Little River Park and Laurens City Park. According toThomas, LCSD 55 superintendent, “LCSD 55 is committed to the promotion and support of literacy throughout our communities. We believe that reading in and out of school is critical to the success of our students and, by extension, our community. We look forward to the literature exchanges that will be a part of the Little Free Library program.”