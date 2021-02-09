Every year, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) celebrates World Read Aloud Day by inviting parents, community members, local officials, board members, and others to visit schools and read a book to children.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, despite the impact of COVID-19, LCSD 55 was able to celebrate this special day. In mid-January, Claudia John, the Teacher Librarian at Hickory Tavern Elementary/Middle School, sent out a message and asked people to create a read aloud video that could be shared with schools. In addition to district employees, LCSD 55 received videos from many community readers, including:
- LCSD 55 Board members Susan Calhoun Ware (Coat of Many Colors) and Todd Varner (What Matters Most)
- Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer (I Promise)
- Congressman Jeff Duncan (House Mouse, Senate Mouse)
- Pastor Richie Saxon, Gray Court Church of God (Thelma the Unicorn)
- Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds (Teamwork Saves the Day)
- Former LCSD 55 Board member Terri Martin (Mole in a Hole)
- University of South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer (clip of Just a Chicken)
- LDHS Student-Athletes James Rawl (The Rainbow Fish) and Cole England (Be Kind, Be Brave, Be You)
In total, 47 people submitted videos reading 47 books. According to John, “LitWorld founded World Read Aloud Day in 2010 in celebration of the power of reading aloud to create community, to amplify new stories, and to advocate for literacy as a foundational human right.
"Schools around the world celebrate this day with many read alouds, guest readers, and other special events. Because of our current restrictions, we requested read alouds from community members so our teachers would have a large variety of stories to share. In addition to these stories, many teachers reached out to parents to record stories just for their class.”
Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of LCSD 55 (and a read aloud contributor) added, “The objective of World Read Aloud Day is to promote a love of learning. It has also helped many children understand reading as a source of information, fun, and enjoyment. I encourage everyone to celebrate reading every single day.”
The collection of read aloud videos was put together in a PowerPoint® presentation by Angela Bates, the Teacher Librarian at Ford Elementary School. That presentation was then shared with every school in LCSD 55 and made available to all of the district’s teachers.
LCSD 55 serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the northwestern half of Laurens County.