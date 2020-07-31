The Teacher of the Year program honores outstanding educators for the significant contributions they make to their school, students and district.
These individuals carry out the Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) mission statement of empowering and inspiring all to be educated and informed. All of the Teacher of the Year selectees demonstrate a willingness to devote their time and energy to activities that result in improved instruction for students.
Following are Teachers of the Year for their schools:
- E.B. Morse Elementary School: Shannon Johnson
- Ford Elementary School: Mikayla Moua
- Laurens Elementary School: Felicia Williams - Miller
- Waterloo Elementary School: JoAnn Timberlake
- Gray Court-Owings School: Kelsey Cato
- Hickory Tavern School: Wendy Bryant
- Laurens Middle School: Mary Cole
- Sanders Middle School: Lauren Dean
- Laurens District High School: Melanie Birchmore
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Employee Recognition Banquet, which normally takes place in May to celebrate and honor these outstanding teachers for their service, along with retirees and employees who are reaching years of service milestones.
Instead, LCSD 55 had a special day for employees to pick up their awards and have their photos taken at the district office. LCSD 55 hopes to celebrate these award recipients more formally when they return in the fall. LCSD 55 is pleased to honor and thank these teachers for their work in supporting students in the acquisition of knowledge and for inspiring them to be lifelong learners.
LCSD 55 serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the northwestern half of Laurens County.