The Laurens County Community Theatre will perform “See How They Run,” a British farce by Philip King.
The production will run one weekend only at the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts on the Thornwell campus. Curtains are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. nightly Jan. 30, 31 and Feb. 1. The production will also feature a 3 p.m. matinee performance on Feb. 1. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors (55 and older) and children (under 18).
“See How They Run” is directed by Myra Greene. Cast members include Graham Duncan; Megan Walsh; Graham Szymanski; Amy Link; Ami Vaughn and Jim Barton, all of Clinton and Lesslie Blakely; Tim Doyle and Sharon Vincent, all of Laurens.
For information, call 864-833-LCCT (5228), or visit www.lcct.net.