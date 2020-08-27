Lander University has once again received a five-year grant to fund its Student Support Services program, awarded by the United States Department of Education through the federal TRiO programs. Lander received its first TRiO grant in 2005, and has successfully renewed the grant each cycle.
The program is designed to identify and provide support for students with disadvantaged backgrounds, including tutoring, mentoring, counseling services, academic advising, information on graduate schools, assistance navigating financial aid, cultural activities and workshops.
“For sixteen years, Student Support Services at Lander University has made a powerful impact in academic retention by the services we offer,” said Leslie Temple, program director of Student Support Services.
“The federal funding Lander receives for this program is crucial to ensure that we can continue to provide these extra support services to students who need them to be successful,” added Dr. Jim Colbert, associate provost at Lander.
Lander submitted its most recent proposal for the grant in January for the next five-year grant cycle (2020-25) and received notification earlier this month that the program will be funded in the amount of $267,093 per year. The total amount awarded over the full five-year cycle is $1,335,465.
For information on Lander University Student Support Services, visit lander.edu.