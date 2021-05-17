Lander University’s Honors College hosted its annual Student Academic Symposium in mid-April, where students from various fields of study had the opportunity to present their original research projects.
“The Academic Symposium is always an exciting time of year,” said Dr. Lillian Craton, director of Lander’s Honors College and professor of English. “It’s where we see some of our students’ best work and where they practice professional skills before setting out for careers or graduate school,” she said, adding that because of COVID-19, “our 2021 event was particularly special after a long, and sometimes isolating, year. It meant so much to be together celebrating research, ideas and inspiration.”
2021 Student Academic Symposium winners:
- Biology: Zachrey Swartzentruber, of Abbeville; Elisabeth Howansky, of Westminster; Abigail Wills, of Gilbert; for their presentation, “What Predicts Vigilance in White Tailed Deer?”
- Computer Information Systems (CIS): Codrin Cobzaru, of Iasi, Romania; Joshua John, of Greenwood; Jordan Kothe, of Simpsonville; Darian Ray, of Ware Shoals; for their presentation, “ParkSmart.”
- Chaz CIS Research Award: Scott Gangloff, of Greenwood; and Joshua John, of Greenwood; for their presentation, “Predicting Student Retention using Machine Learning.”
- Interdiscpilnary Studies: Sydney Lyle, of Westminster, for her presentation, “ADHD Differences Amongst Age Groups Cause Underdiagnoses in Adults.”
- Math: Anna Fosberry, of Beaufort, for her presentation, “A Look into Fractals.”
- Psychology, first place: Sara Gray, of Newberry, for her presentation, “The Romantic Functioning of BDSM Practitioners: Equal to General Population and University Samples.”
- Psychology, second place: Morgan Ferqueron, of Hodges, for her presentation, “Values, Attitudes and Perceptions of Social Distancing and COVID-19 Safety Precautions.
- Psychology, third place: Hallie Caroway, of Lancaster, for her presentation, “COVID-19 and the School System.”
- Psychology, honorable mention for best interaction with judges: Kaula Gunter, of Fountain Inn, for her presentation, “Pornography and Sexual Aggression.”
To see all of the research projects which were presented during the symposium, visit landerhonors.com