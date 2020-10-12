Lander University’s College of Business and the South Carolina Technical College System have signed a partnership agreement designed to enhance the seamless transfer of students and graduates from the 16 technical colleges in South Carolina to Lander University to pursue Lander’s bachelor of applied science in business administration.
This agreement works to increase and encourage access to baccalaureate education for two-year college students, including minority and other underrepresented populations.
This partnership agreement formally recognizes the long-term collaboration between the state’s technical college system and Lander University.
“We are delighted to be collaborating with the S.C. Technical College System on this agreement,” said Dr. Richard Cosentino, president of Lander University. “Students who begin their education journey at any one of South Carolina’s technical colleges can transfer to Lander with a clear path forward to earning their bachelor of applied science in business administration.”
“This partnership with Lander University demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring a quality higher education remains affordable and accessible for our students across the System,” added Dr. Tim Hardee, president of the SC Technical College System. “This agreement expands access to a baccalaureate education with a dynamic university that has a rich history and a bright future. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our students.”
Once implemented, the program will aid students in making a smoother transfer between institutions. It will help reduce lost time to graduation, and relieve some of the added financial burden associated with transferring.
“Lander’s bachelor of applied science is well suited for students who have already earned their associate of applied science degrees who need a baccalaureate degree to advance their careers,” said Dr. Mike Brizek, interim dean of Lander’s College of Business. “Students with a technical or professional background can complete the first two years at the technical school of their choosing, and seamlessly transfer into our program. We are very proud of our program, and this partnership with the South Carolina Technical College System.”