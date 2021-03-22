Lander University adds Master of Business Administration to degree offerings

Lander University is adding a Master of Business Administration (MBA) to its expanding repertoire of degree programs.
“We are very excited about Lander’s new MBA program,” said Dr. Mick Fekula, Starnes Family Dean and professor of Management for the College of Business. “It provides our community with an accessible, affordable and efficient way to earn an advanced degree.”
The College of Business is offering the 30-credit MBA beginning this fall. The program is the only MBA accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) in the state that includes micro-credentials as a required MBA degree component. "This means that graduates of the program will attain specific employer-valued skill sets,” said Fekula.
The program is 100% online. Convenient eight-week semesters allow students the option to take just one or two classes at a time, and finish in as little as 12 months. Graduates can expect to leave with advanced leadership and ]problem-solving skills surrounding decision making and strategies, micro-credentials and comprehensive business knowledge.
A major advantage of the new MBA program is its affordable tuition and potential financial assistance offered to local students. The flat-rate tuition will be $545 per credit hour with no additional fees. Special tuition rates are available for active-duty members of the military, veterans and military spouses.
Students in Greenwood and the surrounding areas can also take part in graduate assistantship positions at the University to help defray the costs.
Applicants seeking admission to the MBA program must have previously earned a baccalaureate degree from a regionally accredited college, or university, and must submit official transcripts from all institutions attended.
The program has been approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, and is pending final approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). To apply, or learn more about Lander’s new Master in Business Administration, visit www.lander.edu/mba.