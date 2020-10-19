Lander University is expanding its footprint in Uptown Greenwood with the move of one of its major administrative divisions to The Greenwood Building.
University Advancement, which includes The Lander Foundation and Lander Alumni Association, will occupy the sixth floor of the Greenwood Building at 106 Maxwell Ave. beginning Nov. 1. The move makes possible the relocation of the Lander University Police Department from its current campus location to 302 Hampton Ave., the site of The Lander Foundation and Alumni Center since 2015.
“We are very excited that Lander will have a presence in a building that has served Greenwood for many decades,” said Mike Worley, vice president of University Advancement and executive director of The Lander Foundation. “This historic structure in the heart of Uptown Greenwood gives Lander greater visibility among our alumni, as well as business, professional and government leaders.”
The decision to relocate University Advancement comes as Lander University is experiencing a period of record growth. Since Dr. Richard Cosentino became Lander’s president in 2015, the University has increased enrollment by more than 800 students. However, the university has not built new academic or office buildings to accommodate the increase in people on campus each day, Worley said.
“The university has reached significant milestones over the past several years, including record enrollment of 3,511 students for 2020-21,” Cosentino said. “Lander also achieved a record for student retention at 75 percent this fall, breaking a previous record of 71 percent, set nearly 30 years ago.”
The growth is welcome, yet it comes at a cost. “Campus space is at a premium,” Cosentino said. “In addition to enhancing Lander’s visibility in Uptown Greenwood, the move to the Greenwood Building opens space on campus to expand services for students.”
The police department also will have a stronger presence in the community in its new location, which comprises 6,000 square feet and has additional office space that can be used for operations.
“This is an exciting time in the history of Lander University,” Worley said. “By moving to a central location in Uptown Greenwood, Lander is strengthening its commitment to the business and economic growth of the city.”