At a special-called meeting on Feb. 2, the Lander University Board of Trustees approved a new dual enrollment pilot program that will allow qualifying high school students in the GLEAMNS area to take two free courses at Lander each semester, beginning this fall.
The program is a product of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education’s Public Agenda Implementation Program, which aims to increase the number of South Carolina residents with post-secondary education to 60% by the year 2030. Lander’s program will assist these efforts by offering a more affordable path to post-secondary education for high school students in the Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, Abbeville, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties (GLEAMNS) region.
“We are excited to launch this pilot program not only as a way to respond to CHE’s call to educate more South Carolinians, but also as a way to help students and families who have been impacted by financial challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Todd Gambill, vice president for Enrollment and Access Management at Lander University. “This program will open new avenues and opportunities for their journey toward a college degree.”
Under the pilot program, admitted dual enrollment students may take up to six credit hours (two courses) each semester at Lander for no cost, with additional hours assessed at a rate of $100 per credit hour. Students will be responsible for books and course materials.
“This program will allow more high school students in the GLEAMNS region to get a jump start on their college education with high quality, affordable courses--which is something CHE has asked of us,” said Linda Dolny, chair of Lander’s Board of Trustees, and CHE commissioner representing South Carolina’s public, four-year comprehensive universities. “We expect to see tremendous growth in Lander’s dual enrollment program as more students take advantage of this opportunity.”
The University offers both online and on-campus dual enrollment courses, making the program flexible, convenient and available to students wherever they live in the GLEAMNS region. Lander’s courses are also transferable to colleges and universities throughout the state, and are taught by Lander’s experienced and highly-trained faculty.
“We are delighted to offer high school students in our area this outstanding opportunity for free coursework at Lander,” said Shelby Dominick-Reed, director of special cohort outreach and bridge programs at Lander University. “Students who plan to participate should contact the Office of Dual Enrollment at 864-388-8802 now and begin scheduling advisement appointments for the week of March 15-19.”
For more information on Lander University’s dual enrollment options, please visit www.lander.edu/DE.