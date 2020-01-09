Lander University will celebrate its 148th birthday Feb. 12. That milestone will represent nearly a century and a half since the university first opened its doors in 1872.
In the hours leading up to the special day, Lander will celebrate a Day of Giving. During that 24-hour window, the Lander community, its friends and supporters are encouraged to galvanize their support of the university by donating in support of the university and its students.
“Our goal is to bring Lander supporters – alumni, faculty, staff, parents, families and friends – together for one purpose: to celebrate our past and build our future,” said Mike Worley, vice president for University Advancement. “This day is a perfect way to honor our founder, the Rev. Samuel Lander, and his legacy of educational excellence.”
The Day of Giving will begin at on Feb. 11 and ends. on Feb. 12. All gifts – large and small – will have a direct and positive effect on Lander’s current and future students.
Gifts can be made through a host of convenient ways, including:
- Using Lander’s secure online giving portal at giving.lander.edu or landergivingday.com;
- Calling The Lander Foundation at 864-388-8530;
- Personally presenting your gift by stopping by the Lander University Foundation & Alumni Center at 302 Hampton Ave., Greenwood;
- Mailing your donation to The Lander Foundation, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649.
Lander supporters are also encouraged to show their spirit by wearing Lander colors and gear during the Day of Giving, and sharing their school spirit on social media.
“In addition to spreading the word about Lander’s Day of Giving and encouraging others to join in the support, we want to reach out to other university family members and supporters, and connect with them as members of the Lander community,” said Worley.