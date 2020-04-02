Lander University professor of sociology Daniel Harrison has written a new book — “Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar.” Harrison’s book has been accepted for publication by the University of South Carolina Press.
The book, about the well-known Greenwood area nightspot and its ill-fated proprietor, Gerald Jackson, is based on 65 interviews that Harrison conducted with former patrons, musicians who played there, the mother of Jackson’s business partner, Steve Bryant, and others.
Harrison, who came to Greenwood in 2005, became interested in the story after hearing about the numerous bands that played there beginning in 1975.
“So many terrific music acts played at Jackson Station over the years, including Widespread Panic, Love Tractor, Nappy Brown, Tinsley Ellis, Drink Small, Arhooly, the Sensible Pumps, the list goes on and on. As a music fan myself, I was curious about how a small country blues club could attract such legendary talent,” he said.
Jackson Station’s run ended in 1990, when Gerald Jackson confronted a patron who left without paying his bar tab and was seriously injured.
“Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar” is scheduled for release this fall.