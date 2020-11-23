Lander University presents faculty with 2019/20 faculty awards. Normally awarded during Lander’s annual Academic Awards Ceremony, which was canceled due to COVID-19, award winners gathered on the Lander Plaza to receive their awards from Lander University President Richard Cosentino and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Scott Jones. Pictured are Dr. Josie Ryan, Moore Award for Excellence in General Education Teaching; Dr. Pragya Sharma, Young Faculty Scholar Award; and Dr. Mandy Cleveland, Distinguished Professor and outgoing chair of Lander’s faculty senate. Not pictured is Dr. Michelle Deady, Young Faculty Teaching Award.