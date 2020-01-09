Lander P.A.S.S. Program called very successful

Brittany Brigmon, an interdisciplinary studies major from Hopkins, does a final exam review with Math 121 student Grayson Broome, an environmental science major from Columbia. “After this, we’re going to go over some interest and some exponential stuff,” Brigmon said. Broome, who attended multiple P.A.S.S. sessions with Brigmon in the fall, was asked to assess how much she had helped him. “Tons,” he said.