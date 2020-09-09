Lander University is presenting a Race and Identity Dialogue series this semester for the benefit of its students, faculty and staff.
The series, funded by a grant from Greenwood’s Self Family Foundation and presented by Lander’s Diversity Advisory Council and College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, features six virtual sessions that bring together scholars, civic and campus leaders, and students for the purpose of encouraging dialogue about race and identity. Participants are provided readings, presentations and discussions for dialogue.
The Race and Identity Dialogue sessions include:
- Sept. 24 – History of civil rights and the legacy of Benjamin E. Mays
- Oct. 8 – Prejudice, social stigma and ethics
- Oct. 22 – Power, privilege and stratification in American society
- Nov. 5 – Civic engagement
- Nov. 19 – Vocational discernment
Series facilitators are part-time psychology faculty member Shaunette Parker and part-time religion faculty member the Rev. Alexis Carter Thomas. Numerous other faculty and staff members, as well as some Lander alumni, will take part in the series.
Project director Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, called the speakers “gifted in creating conversations and telling their stories to help students learn more about themselves, each other and our community.”
McMillan thanked the Self Family Foundation for its support and said, “Dialogue about race and identity is always needed, but the events of 2020 show why it is imperative to have more conversations now. Our programming seeks to provide knowledge on these topics, and also to enhance students’ skills in civic engagement and vocational discernment — qualities that have lifelong benefits as students consider possible careers.”
“The Self Family Foundation is pleased to support the Race and Identity Dialogue project to further cultural and racial education and understanding within the Lander community,” said foundation president Mamie Nicholson.
“This educational opportunity will hopefully inspire positive change in attitudes and behaviors in relation to race and identity. To quote Mahatma Gandhi, ’You must be the change you wish to see in the world.’ We all must ask ourselves, ‘What am I going to do differently?’” said Crystal Rookard, Lander’s vice president and general counsel, and chair of the University’s Diversity Advisory Council. “This series complements the programming that Lander’s Diversity Advisory Council has provided over the last three years to further address topics of diversity, equality and inclusion.”
Additional information is available at lander.edu/ridialogue.