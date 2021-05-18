The Lander University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to posthumously appoint Maurice Holloway, a former board member, as trustee emeritus. The decision was made at the board’s meeting on May 10.
Board members remembered Holloway for his faithful service to Lander as a member of the Board of Trustees, a position he held for 32 years until his passing in 2020. While a trustee, he served in many leadership capacities, including the role of the board’s vice chairman. Holloway was first called to serve as an inaugural member of Lander’s Board of Trustees in 1988, the same year he was named Young Alumnus of the Year by the Lander University Alumni Association.
“Maurice loved Lander,” said his wife, Dr. Mary Holloway, who attended the meeting virtually, adding that the couple’s schedule often revolved around his commitment to serving the University as a trustee and alum. “He especially loved this board. Lander meant so much to him.”
The Holloway family’s love for Lander ultimately led to their creation of the Maurice and Mary Holloway Endowed Scholarship, which is awarded to an African American student from Greenwood or McCormick County. In recognition of his commitment to Lander and to the school’s students, the Alumni Association was unanimous in its decision this year to posthumously award Holloway the Grace Iler Norman Award, which is the association’s highest honor.
“Maurice Holloway was a dedicated alumnus and adamant supporter of Lander University and its mission,” Vice President for University Advancement Mike Worley said at the time. “He led a life of service to our institution, and it is a fitting tribute to name him this year’s winner of the Grace Iler Norman Award, to commemorate his many years of service and loyalty to Lander.”
“Maurice meant so much, not just to me personally, but to this board,” said Linda Dolny, chair of Lander’s Board of Trustees. “Maurice was always there to listen, and to talk, and offer his contagious smile. We appreciate him so very much.”
Lander University President Richard Cosentino said he is thankful to have had the privilege of knowing Holloway and working with him as a board member. “The strength of any University relies heavily upon alumni like Mr. Holloway who are willing to dedicate their time and energy to making the institution a better place,” said Cosentino. “Lander University is a better place because of the decades of service and devotion of Maurice Holloway.”