Lander University’s early childhood education program has been ranked as the 17th best program of its kind in the country, according to the website Study.com.
More than 40 million visitors use Study.com each month to research potential schools, degrees, and careers.
According to Study.com, it honors “quality school programs that provide a high-value education, while still being accessible and affordable. That’s why things like price, value, and attainability are major factors for schools in all our lists.”
Lander also offers an early childhood education program with a Montessori emphasis, and an M.Ed. in Montessori Education.
Dr. Susan Fernandez, chair of Lander’s Department of Teacher Education, attributed Study.com’s high ranking of Lander’s early childhood education program to “authentic learning experiences, strong relationships, and continuous improvements. For example, rather than waiting until their junior year, students have the opportunity to actively participate in early childhood classrooms at the beginning of the second semester of their freshman year.”
She said that the education department’s students, professors and support staff, as well as partnering schools, cooperating teachers, administrators and advisors engage in “strong, cohesive, trusting and supportive relationships. Teaching and learning are all about these relationships.”
According to Fernandez, the education profession is constantly changing, and “we embrace these changes, as ‘student-centered’ education remains in the forefront of our teacher education programs.”