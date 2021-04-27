Lander announces new faculty tenures and promotions

The provost and University Tenure and Promotions Committee at Lander University have announced the decision to promote and/or grant tenure to outstanding members of the Lander University faculty for the upcoming academic year.
Tenure and promotions are awarded to those members of faculty who have demonstrated themselves to be effective professors, skilled researchers and valued members of the university community.
Awarded tenure is Dori Dahlberg, assistant professor of nursing, of the William Preston Turner School of Nursing.
Promoted to the rank of associate professor, with tenure, are Carol Hoyle, of the Department of Teacher Education; and Peggy Johnson, of the College of Business.
Promoted to senior instructor is Lindsey Bowen, of the Department of Biology.
Promoted to senior lecturer are Elizabeth McDonald, of the Department of Biology, and Starlyn McGee-Anderson, of the Department of English and Foreign Languages.
Promoted to the rank of professor are Sean Barnette, of the Department of English and Foreign Languages; Michael Brizek, of the College of Business; Ryan Floyd, of the Department of History and Philosophy; Kerry Hansknecht, of the Department of Biology; Mark Pilgrim, of the Department of Biology; Chuck Neufeld, of the Department of Music; and Elizabeth Snipes-Rochester, of the Department of Art.
Promoted to the rank of associate professor is Ashley Lee, of the William Preston School of Nursing.