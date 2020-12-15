Lander University and Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) have formed a partnership to enhance the transfer of students from FDTC to Lander. Articulation agreements will allow FDTC students to easily transfer their credits to Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance into the major they have selected.
“Florence-Darlington Technical College is a greatly valued partner of Lander University,” said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Lander. “This partnership with FDTC helps both institutions honor our shared commitment to the State of South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education, as well as empower our students to lead satisfying and productive lives.”
The agreements apply to the following majors:
• Criminal Justice: FDTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology to Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Criminology
• Human Services: FDTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Human Services to Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Human Services
“FDTC’s graduates are well-prepared for success at Lander,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “In addition to our existing Criminology program, which is now offered online as well as on-campus, Lander’s new Human Services program is also available to students online and on-campus, and shows Lander’s commitment to quality instruction and mentorship of students. As a native of Mullins, I am excited about more students from the Pee Dee region coming to study at Lander.”
“We are very proud of this new partnership with Lander and look forward to our students’ continued success in Greenwood,” said Ed Bethea, Florence-Darlington Tech’s interim president.
Marc David, Florence-Darlington Tech’s vice president of academic affairs, said, “Florence-Darlington Technical College has always sought articulations agreements with four-year colleges that understand our goals and value our mission. This recent articulation agreement with Lander University will be a welcomed addition, and we look forward to a robust and prosperous partnership.”