Lander alumni share career wisdom during Senior Lunch & Learn

Lander University alumni visited campus April 20 to share insight and career advice to graduating seniors during a Lunch & Learn panel discussion. Coordinated by Lander's Offices of Student Affairs, Career Services and Alumni Association, the event gave students an opportunity to learn from, and interact with, professionals who shared lessons learned from years of experience. Alumni panelists, from left, are Clark McCarthy, of Columbia; Danielle Waldt Fields, of Greenwood; Sean Mims, of Greenwood; Stacia Stewart Fields, of Greenwood; and Terrell Turner, of Charlotte, N.C