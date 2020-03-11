Lakelands FCA to host 15th annual Golf Tournament

The Lakelands Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be hosting its 15th Annual Golf Classic and Silent Auction April 1 at Stoney Point Golf Club.
This year’s tournament is sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Greenwood, State Farm-Bobby Patterson Agency, State Farm-Frank Coyle Agency, ProLawn, Stockman Oil, Lloyd Roofing, Lee & Associates, Emerald Ink & Stitches and Stoney Point Golf Club. The proceeds will benefit FCA’s ministry right here in the Lakelands area, on our 38 school campuses, through the “Four C’s” – Camp, Campus, Coaches, and Community.
The golfer registration fee includes breakfast (for a.m. teams), lunch (a.m. and p.m. teams), drinks and snacks throughout the course, and a gift bag, which includes golf shirts, golf balls, restaurant certificates and discount cards. Prizes will be given in both the morning and afternoon tournaments for longest drive, closest to the pin, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place gross and net, and a chance to win a car with a Hole in One. Local celebrities will be attending and a short program will take place on the club porch at 1 p.m. FCA Scholarships will be awarded. Silent auction runs all day with final bids closing around 6 p.m. All welcome. Shotgun starts are at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Show your support for FCA by participating in the tournament. Participation opportunities include:
- Corporate Sponsorship — $2,000
- Platinum Sponsorship — $1,000
- 4-Person Team Sponsorship — $500
- Individual Player — $125
- Hole Sponsor — $100 per sign
Brochures/registration forms are available at Stoney Point Golf Club or by contacting Lakelands FCA Board Members and Golf Tournament Committee Members. Registration is due by March 22. Once the tournament is full, teams will be added to the waiting list.