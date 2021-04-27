Presbyterian College announced Kerry Pannell will join the college’s administration as its new provost and vice president for academic affairs. Pannell, presently the vice president for academic programs at the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, will assume her new role at PC this summer.
“We are thrilled and fortunate to welcome Dr. Pannell to campus as PC’s chief academic officer,” said PC president Matthew VandenBerg. “Dr. Pannell prevailed in a nationwide search that attracted an exceptionally deep pool of qualified and accomplished candidates. During her visit to campus, she impressed stakeholders with her remarkable academic accomplishments, research experience, and extraordinary track record of success in advancing the academic missions of private liberal arts colleges.”