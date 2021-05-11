Interim HealthCare expands home health care services to Abbeville

Interim HealthCare, a leading Upstate provider of home health, hospice, and personal care services, has announced that it is expanding services into Abbeville County.
With more than 600 highly trained care providers on staff, Interim’s experienced team is looking forward to serving Abbeville residents with its compassionate, award-winning model of home-based care that has been serving Upstate communities since 1979.
“It brings us joy to have the opportunity to deliver personalized, high-quality care to residents in Abbeville,” said Charles McDonough, CEO of Interim HealthCare in the Upstate. “It is critical, especially during a global health pandemic, that patients have access to supportive, comprehensive treatment that will allow them to live comfortable lives. We hope that potential patients and families will view us as trusted partners and that our team of experienced professionals can support Abbeville residents as they navigate the various stages of their healthcare journey.”
Interim HealthCare offers home health, hospice, chronic disease management, personal care services, and a telehealth program. While locally owned and operated, Interim HealthCare of the Upstate is part of the national Interim HealthCare network of more than 400 locations.
In 2020, the local organization was awarded the Hospice Best Overall Quality award in addition to being recognized for the quality of care provided. The organization has also emerged as a healthcare hero in the face of the global health pandemic, caring for more than 1,000 Upstate residents who battled COVID-19 by providing skilled care in the comfort of their own home.
Interim HealthCare prides itself on providing comprehensive medical solutions and teaching patients to manage their health so that they may have the highest quality of life. The organization’s expert team of care providers prioritizes comfort and is committed to delivering cost-efficient solutions that are tailored to patients’ needs. Upstate residents seeking care can call 800-758-4966 or visit the company’s website for more information.