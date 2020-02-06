Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is hosting four educational workshops for people who have experienced a significant loss in their lives or for those who wish to learn more about the grief process. The workshops will offer an in-depth look at how loss and grief affect us emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
The workshop series will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 3 to March 24 at the Volunteer Community Center, Hospice Store, 217 North Creek Blvd. If you have experienced a loss and/or desire information regarding grief, you are invited to attend. There is no charge and the series is open to the community. Call 864-227-9393 to register.
- March 3 — “What to Expect in the beginning of Your Grief Journey”, presented by Lynn Allen, LBSW
- March 10 — “Spirituality and Grief”, presented by Deloris Rapp, Hospice Chaplain
- March 17 — “Legal Matters for the Bereaved, presented by Curtis Clark, Attorney
- March 24 — “Living with Grief – Hope for the Bereaved”, presented by Christine Thompson, LBSW
Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is your community non-profit network of care that provides expert, life-changing health care for those living with advanced illnesses. Serving Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties since 1981. For information, visit www.hospicepiedmont.org or call 864-227-9393.