Hodges will present MASKerade on Main from 2-5 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Hodges in front of Town Hall. There will be music, flu shots, a blood drive, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream and more.
Dress in your favorite costume for a chance to win the grand prize. The costume contest will be at 3:30 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to participate.
CVS will be administer flu shots to anyone interested. Most insurance cards accepted, including Red/White/Blue Medicare cards and VA cards with 10 digit Member ID. Cost is $25 without insurance. Shots are available for people 12 years old and older.
The Blood Connection will give $20 VISA gift cards and free antibody testing with all blood donations.
Masks are provided by United Way and will be available for pick up. Bring a lawn chair, sit back, enjoy some music and much-needed outdoor fellowship, while practicing social distancing.