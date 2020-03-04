Greenwood Partnership Alliance is pleased to announce that Dawn C. Hiller joined as Director of Marketing & Communications on Feb. 18.
As marketing director, Hiller will develop, integrate and implement all marketing activities related to Greenwood Partnership Alliance’s strategic direction and position, as well as oversee the delivery of integrated marketing plans across all media channels. Additionally, she will oversee a comprehensive media and communications strategy for the Alliance’s many audiences.
Hiller has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, internet technology and software development. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Marketing Communications from Buffalo University and started her career at Eastman Kodak Co. She went on to become Director of Development for a media company in Rochester, NY where she led the marketing strategies and project development team for 13 years. During that time Dawn also participated in The Entrepreneurs Network workshop as a business coach helping new entrepreneurs with business development, sales, and marketing integration.
She decided to relocate to Greenwood in November, and brings a fresh perspective to the Greenwood community.
“We were lucky to find someone with Dawn’s credentials living within the Greater Greenwood community and can’t wait to see her expertise in action for our mission,” said Heather Simmons Jones, Partnership CEO. “I’m excited to help power the Greenwood Partnership Alliance brand further and to build upon their well-established marketing strategy,” Hiller said. “Greenwood has become my home, and I’m invested in strengthening our community alongside the impressive Partnership Alliance team.”
Hiller replaces Paul Cuenin, who left the post to become a software engineer with Fujifilm in its X Plant.