Lander University senior Jacob Buzzetti is majoring in nursing because of his desire to help people, especially those “in the most desperate need of assistance.”
He will do plenty of that if he fulfills his immediate goal of working in the intensive care unit.
Buzzetti, who is from Elgin, is already helping people in other ways. He’s one of the Academic Success Center’s top tutors in biology, chemistry and math.
“He shines as a tutor, and the students love how he explains the information,” said Anissa Lawrence, who coordinates tutoring for the ASC.
Buzzetti is prouder, however, of another achievement.
“My top accomplishment at Lander has been being able to continue my education despite the life-altering changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I always thought that going to college online would be easier. Now I know it requires an insane amount of dedication,” he said.
As a high school student, Buzzetti knew about Lander’s reputation of being affordable and having an excellent nursing program, and after attending an open house, he decided that Lander was where he wanted to be.
“I was drawn in by how close-knit the campus community was, both in and out of the classroom,” he said.
First impressions can sometimes be wrong, but Buzzetti’s experience at Lander has confirmed that his initial feelings about the place were on target.
“I get the feeling that the faculty and staff here not only want me to succeed, but also genuinely care about my well-being,” he said.
Buzzetti said he has been pleased with the quality of instruction he has received at Lander. He singled out Professor of English Dr. Sean Barnette, his Honors College advisor, and Associate Professor of Nursing Ashley Lee, his pharmacology and critical care instructor, as having been particularly helpful.
According to Barnette, Buzzetti possesses the unusual quality of being able “to think critically and with conviction about an issue, while at the same time demonstrating an openness to others’ views.”
Lee said that Buzzetti impressed her with his “compassion, quick smile, and hard-working attitude. He is highly intelligent, yet he also has an endearing personality. I cannot wait to see what he’s going to do with his nursing career.”
After gaining experience as a nurse, Buzzetti said that he would like to work as a travel nurse. “And then I want to travel throughout the U.S., providing care wherever it is needed most.”