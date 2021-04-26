GWC awards first women’s health grant to the GGUM Women’s Clinic

Greenwood Women Care (GWC) is pleased to announce the recipient of the first GWC Women’s Health Grant. Greater Greenwood United Ministry (GGUM) has received funding in support of its newly established Women’s Health Clinic.
The GWC Women’s Health Grant was first offered this year. The grant supports holistic care and health education to improve the physical, mental or social health and wellbeing of women in our community. It is funded by a field-of-interest fund endowed by Jim and Denise Medford and held by the Greenwood County Community Foundation. The grant will be offered again in 2023.
Following an application process that required a letter of intent followed by a full application with supporting information, an award was finalized. The GWC Women’s Health committee chose the new GGUM Women’s Health Clinic. The clinic opened in March to serve women who cannot afford health insurance and are not covered by Medicaid or Medicare. Dr. John Eichelberger and Dr. Julius Leary donate their time as medical providers. The clinic focuses on the prevention of cervical and breast cancer and addresses episodic health issues for women served to improve their overall quality of life.
GWC is an initiative of Greenwood County Community Foundation. GWC is a philanthropic organization that inspires women to make a difference in our community through collective learning, giving and growing.