Greenwood Women Care (GWC) announced a new grant initiative for our community.
The GWC Women’s Health Grant will support holistic care and health education to improve physical, mental, or social health and wellbeing. This grant is funded by a Field of Interest Fund endowed by Jim and Denise Medford and held by the Greenwood County Community Foundation.
An award of between $2500 and $3000 will be made to an organization working to improve women’s health. Funded projects should occur from April 1 of the current year through March 31 of the following year. The GWC Women’s Health Grant will be offered every other year, beginning in 2021.
Initially, an interested organization should submit a brief letter of intent describing the project or need by Feb. 8. Several organizations will be selected to submit a full application, due March 15. The GWC Women’s Health review committee will announce the grant recipient on March 31. For information, guidelines and application form, visit the website greenwoodcf.org/greenwood-women-care/grant-application-process. Contact gwc@greenwoodcf.org with any questions.
Greenwood Women Care is an initiative of the Greenwood County Community Foundation. GWC is a philanthropic women’s organization with open membership that inspires women to be instrumental in making a difference in our community through collective learning, giving and growing.