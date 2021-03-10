After a year marked by pandemic and racial strife, Greenwood’s 102-year-old paper of record has again received recognition for the quality of its journalism, continuing a tradition that has earned the newspaper five president’s cups in the past decade.
In this year’s South Carolina Press Awards, announced March 1, the Index-Journal received 11 first-place wins — more than any other small daily — and 27 total awards. Despite an impressive haul, the newspaper appears to have fallen short of winning the coveted President’s Award for Excellence, ending a three-year run.
This year’s president cup will be announced at an awards banquet that was postponed to the fall because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Former sports writer Skylar Rolstad swept the sports features story category, taking first, second and third for stories on Kita Richards, Ethan Richardson and Tommaso Rossin, respectively. Rolstad left the newspaper last month to attend graduate school.
Coverage of how COVID-19 created uncertainty ahead of the 2020-21 high school football season earned Rolstad and sports writer Wesley Dotson second place in sports enterprise reporting; the pair also shared third place in spot sports.
Writer and designer Greg K. Deal took first place in spot sports for a story on Saluda quarterback Noah Bell and wide receiver Dallan Wright reacting to becoming Upper State champions in November 2019. In all, Index-Journal’s sports writers took home half of all sports writing awards for small dailies. Dotson also earned first place in sports action photo for a picture of Saluda basketball player Kalisha Hill taking a shot.
Managing Editor Matthew Hensley took first place in series of articles for “Answering questions about coronavirus” and first place in reporting in depth for his coverage of a Greenwood-linked drug ring. Staff writer James Hicks’ “Greenwood Partnership Alliance’s road to dissolution” earned him first place in enterprise reporting.
Staff writer St. Claire Donaghy, who also serves as vice president and secretary, received first place in news feature writing for “SO SUPPORTIVE: Families find ways to ensure special needs are met for adults” as well as a third place in the same category.
Staff writer Damian Dominguez took second place in breaking news and third place in beat reporting. Executive Editor Richard Whiting finished third in arts and entertainment writing. Index-Journal staff also took third place for overall COVID-19 coverage, and among all dailies finished third in digital project for its blog, Letters from home.
For opinion content, Mike Beckom took second place in cartoon, which is awarded among all newspaper, while Hensley and Whiting finished second and third, respectively, in humor column writing.
Designer Bob Simmonds took first place in both sports headline writing and single page one design, and a third-place finish in photo page design. He and Whiting shared second place for inside page design. Deal received first place in single sports page design as well as feature photo, and he took third in mixed media illustration.