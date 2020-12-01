Greenwood Women Care awards $74,000 to non profits

Ten area nonprofits were awarded grants totaling $74,000 in late October. The grants were awarded by Greenwood Women Care (GWC), an initiative of the Greenwood County Community Foundation.
This is exciting news for an organization which has granted over $121,000 in 18 grants to Greenwood County nonprofits in just two, short years. GWC members are committed to learning about needs and opportunities in Greenwood County and supporting nonprofit organizations that serve residents through GWC Grants.
GWC 2020 GWC Grant recipients are:
- Alston Wilkes Society (Denise Mock, Program Director) – to provide local staffing and financial assistance for reintegration of past offenders.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands (Sabrina Miller, Executive Director) – for the Starz 24 Teen Center to provide a teen service specialist and to help with operating costs.
- Connie Maxwell Children’s Home (Whitney Newby, Director of Annual Giving) – toward the renovation of Ouzts Cottage, future home to middle school-aged boys.
- Crossroads Pregnancy Center (Brenda Feece, Executive Director) – to support a Earn While You Learn online parenting program and materials for soon-to-be-parents.
- Emerald City Rotary Foundation (Kathy Emily, Chair, Board of Directors) – for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, providing a book each month for children under the age of 5.
- Food Bank of Greenwood County (Wendi Andrews, Executive Director) – to purchase food and assist with operating expenses at the Food Bank and Lander Food Pantry.
- Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity (Stephen Baggett, Executive Director) – for the purchase of residential construction materials for the Homeownership Program
- Greenwood Pathway House (Anthony Price, Executive Director) – to provide equipment and materials for a homeless client art therapy program.
- Healthy Learners (Elaine Copeland, Program Director) – to assist with staffing needs and to provide children with transportation to health care appointments.
- Project HOPE Foundation (Lisa Lane, Executive Director) – to provide staffing, training and materials to parents of children with autism.
With this being a challenging year for nonprofits due to the pandemic’s human and economic impact, GWC was able to award substantial grants to ten organizations among a large pool of applicants. Each GWC member had an opportunity to review grant summaries and vote anonymously for many worthwhile causes on a ranked ballot. Equipping nonprofits with the means to support their various programs or projects is important to members, especially with the financial strains many are facing.
All recipients expressed gratitude for the funds received. Jen Bidwell, Crossroads Pregnancy Center, said the GWC funds “will allow CPC to double the number of clients served through the ‘Earn While You Learn’ program which provides men and women the resources they need to learn life skills and parenting techniques.”
Wendi Andrews, Food Bank of Greenwood County stated, “The support of GWC will allow us to address child hunger and food insecurity on college campuses and help to ensure students realize their best academic selves.”
Denise Mock, with Alston Wilkes Society, noted that the GWC funds received "will help give a second chance in life through employment and housing efforts.”
Anthony Price said, “Greenwood Pathway House is excited to launch the Homeless Art Therapy program to encourage healthy behaviors that support the mental and physical well-being of homeless individuals with a history of complex trauma. This program is the first of its kind on the East Coast and we are very thankful that Greenwood Women Care has given us a grant to purchase the art supplies we need to get started.”
Greenwood Women Care is open to all who have a desire to improve the quality of life for members of this community. The organization began in 2018 and grows through membership of a broad range of women from many professional and personal sectors where each member contributes an equal amount annually and has an equal vote in granting determinations.
To join the largest philanthropic women’s organization in Greenwood County contact Mary Woodiwiss, GWC Co-Chair, at 864-223-1524 or gwc@greenwoodcf.org. Through your participation and financial support Greenwood grows greater.