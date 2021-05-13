Greenwood Women Care (GWC) will host a quarterly meeting for members and guests from 5:15-7 p.m. May 24 at The Arts Center at the Federal Building, 120 Main St.
The meeting will begin with a reception featuring Palmetto Girls Sing!, followed by an informational program, “ARTs in Action!” with presentations by Sylvia Martin, Executive Director of The Arts Center, and Karen Jennings, Executive Director of The Museum and Railroad Historical Center. All women interested in learning more about our community are invited to attend.
Greenwood Women Care is a women’s giving initiative of the Greenwood County Community Foundation. GWC engages community-minded Greenwood women in collective learning, giving, and growing together. Through GWC’s annual membership contribution, GWC has established a collective fund for granting to Greenwood County nonprofits as well as an endowed fund and has awarded $120,663 to Greenwood County nonprofits in two granting years. The overarching goals of GWC are to offer participants the opportunity for personal growth as informed members of our community and to improve the quality of life for everyone in Greenwood County. GWC currently has 124 members and is open to new members at any time.
For information, visit www.greenwoodcf.org/greenwood-women-care/or contact: gwc@greenwoodcf.org.