On Sept. 22, the Greenwood Rotary Club honored district Teachers of the Year for Greenwood School District 50, 51 and 52. The club welcomed them, along with their school principals and district superintendents, for lunch and an awards presentation.
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroner: Gray Court woman mauled by dogs
- Abbeville man sparks standoff with deputies over bench warrant
- Gray Court man faces manslaughter count in mauling death
- Hodges man dies two days after being ejected from truck
- Three men face pointing and presenting charges
- Clinton man gets decade prison sentence for domestic violence
- Greenwood restaurateurs react to McMaster loosening restrictions
- Bodybuilder Johnny Hurley competes in final South Carolina show
- South Bend Winery to open in Greenwood
- Deputies investigate Laurens County woman's death
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Oct. 2, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 30, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Oct. 1, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Oct. 5, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 29, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 28, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Oct. 6, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 25, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 24, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 23, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.