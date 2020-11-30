Greenwood Promise receives new gift

The Greenwood Promise received a new gift, with Diana Pet Food pledging its support with a $25,000 investment.
Diana Pet Food has been a part of Greenwood County’s manufacturing community since 2007, successfully supporting the local workforce as the global leader of solution development to improve pets’ well-being and owners’ satisfaction all over the world.
"It is really important for our company to support Greenwood County and its community" says Tim Lonc, General Manager of Diana Pet Food North America. "The Greenwood Promise is excited for Diana Pet Food to join as an investor and committing to educate our students and home grow our county’s workforce. As the Promise begins consideration of a Phase 2 campaign, their investment exemplifies the community’s belief in the importance of education and providing a skilled and educated workforce for families and industries in Greenwood County."
The Greenwood Promise is an educational initiative aimed at increasing the economic growth of Greenwood County by promoting postsecondary education and thereby ensuring a skilled and educated workforce. Enrollment of Greenwood County students at Piedmont Technical College is consistently increasing, demonstrating the county’s support of a community that stands behind education.
This initiative enables Greenwood County to be a viable competitor in both industry and community attractiveness by promising all eligible Greenwood County high school graduates tuition assistance.
The program supports an associate degree and hopes to provide the opportunity for advancement to a four-year degree for those with the academic ability to succeed.