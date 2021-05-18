Greenwood High School senior awarded Major Benson Scholarship

Greenwood High School senior Celestina Garcia Ordaz received the prestigious Major Walter Benson Scholarship award during GHS’s awards program on May 13.
Held by the Greenwood County Community Foundation, this scholarship is awarded to a Greenwood High School student who has overcome exceptional circumstances in achieving a high school diploma, who maintains a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, and who has been accepted to a 2- or 4-year institution of higher learning.
This endowed fund was established in memory of the late Major Walter Benson, former principal of Greenwood High School (1924-53) by Mr. Saul Kurlat of Cambridge, Massachusetts, a 1943 graduate of Greenwood High School. Kurlat established the endowed scholarship to honor the encouragement and compassion of the former Greenwood High School principal.
“Major Benson helped me and other students achieve through his encouragement and compassion, and I want to honor his memory in a special way," he said.
The award is managed by the scholarship committee of Greenwood High School in partnership with the Greenwood County Community Foundation.
Ordaz plans to attend Erskine College in the fall.
The Greenwood County Community Foundation holds tax-deductible endowed and non-endowed funds for individuals, nonprofit organizations and scholarships.