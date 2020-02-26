This year Greenwood Ear, Nose and Throat decided that it wanted to do something fun monthly for its employees.
In January, they had a crazy earring day, in which all the ladies of the office wore earrings that they would not normally wear or wear to work. It was voted on by our Hearing Aid Specialist Cody McCreary.
A gift card was given to the winner. On Feb. 14, we drew for a box of candy and a gift card for dinner. On Feb. 25, we went all out for “Fat Tuesday.”
Our break room was decorated for Mardi Gras from beads, King Cake to Jambalaya. We celebrated with finger foods and dress up. We wore the traditional colors of Mardi Gras: green, purple and gold. There were masks, beads, boas, glasses and hats.
In this event we had a tie for the winners. Heather Armstrong, Audiologist, and Cody McCreary, HAS, was named our King and Queen. Our patients enjoyed it as much as we did.
“When people are happy they always seem to do a better job” said Angie Graham, Front Office Manager.
Submitted by Angie Graham