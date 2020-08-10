Jo Stevenson finds joy in service. She’s 86 years old and has macular degeneration. She can’t drive anymore. She can’t thread a needle, and she can’t read without a gigantic, lighted magnifying glass.
But with Jo Stevenson, it’s not about what she can’t do; it’s about what she can do. And what she does has merited her the 2020 Woman of the Year Award bestowed by Greenwood Council of Garden Clubs.
A member of Holly Garden Club, Jo is chairwoman of the council’s Garden Therapy program at National Health Care. Her job is to work with NHC and all the council garden clubs to provide monthly programs on gardening for clients at the facility.
With her club, Jo has helped NHC clients plant seedlings that they take back to their rooms. Clients and club members have created individual floral arrangements and wreaths, and they have laughed and joined in conversation. Of course, any visit to NHC, according to Jo, includes a “tea party.”
Beth Weir, regional recreation consultant for SC NHC, said, “I have worked with Jo Stevenson for many years and am impressed by her dedication. She is an integral part of our recreational program and always brings such creative ideas with flower arranging and projects. She quietly interacts so well with our clients. Those of us at NHC deeply appreciate her contributions.”
At First Baptist Church, Jo coordinates the Helping Hands group. In that role, she goes each Monday to the church to create small bouquets from the Sunday sanctuary arrangements. Those bouquets are then delivered to shut-ins.
But wait. How is a woman who can no longer drive able to stay so actively involved?
“I have wonderful friends,” Jo said. They provide her transportation to and from church and then a crew of nine takes turns delivering Jo’s arrangements.
Jo also applies the word, wonderful, to her family who are always there to help with other chauffeuring tasks, and Jo treats them every Sunday with dinner which usually features oven-barbecued chicken or maybe cube steak.
Named recipient in 2016 of the Louise Hodges Hartzog Award, which is given to an individual club member who has contributed years of outstanding service to the Greenwood Council of Garden Clubs, Jo has been an active garden clubber for 60 years.
Saluting the benefits of garden clubs, Jo said, “You learn. There is always interesting information, and you develop friendships.”
Greenwood Council of Garden Clubs President Mary Kay Addy described Jo Stevenson as “a happy, charming and talented woman, who for 30 years has quietly given unwavering efforts to enrich the lives of those who reside at NHC. We recognize her efforts with gratitude for all she has done.”
In addition to the Woman of the Year award, GCGC also presented the following awards, in absentia, because of the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Award of Appreciation to Sallie Peeples, Chrysanthemum Garden Club, and Sandy Orr, Unit One Garden Club, for long and active service within their clubs.
• Babs Barnette Award to Chrysanthemum for promotion of state and national objectives including beautification projects, conservation and gardening education.
• Best Hands On Program to Dahlia for workshop with Irma Thrailkill and Pat Abercrombie making floral arrangements at the Garden Club of South Carolina state convention in Beaufort.
• Christine Featherstone Award to Four Seasons for the most work in beautification of a public plot or area.
• Golden Glove for longest number of years of active club participation to Jean Shealy of Holly and Josephine Abney, posthumously, of Unit One.
• Irma Thrailkill Award to Morning Glory for outstanding work in garden therapy.
• Lorraine Huckabee Award to Unit One for its educational booth, Get Growing, at the Family Fun Day sponsored by Greenwood County Diversity at Magnolia Park in conjunction with the SC Festival of Flowers.
• Louise Hartzog Award to Charlotte Cabri of Unit One for years of outstanding service including council and club publicity, presentations and guidance for Family Fun Day activities at Magnolia Park.
• Mable Johnson Award to Morning Glory for work on a conservation project.
• Meeting the Need Award to Four Seasons for assisting a family with clothes and gifts during the holiday season and with electric bill payment.